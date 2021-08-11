SWAG congratulates Hearts and Hasaacas Ladies for double winning feats

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: swagghana.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has congratulated Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club and Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies for winning their respective League and FA titles and achieving the double this season.



Hearts, after a sterling performance which saw you win the Ghana Premier League, you extended your unbeaten run to also claim the 2020/21 MTN FA Cup last Sunday.



At this special moment in the history of the club and Ghana Football, SWAG is proud of your achievements particularly, in the just ended season.



The Association has in the last few months, observe with keen interest, the massive transformation in Hearts which has resulted in your conquest of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) and now, the prestigious MTN FA Cup.



SWAG is marvelled at the level of dedication, and commitment from the body, which is an outmost expression of qualities of the Oak Tree.



Having endured stern competition and opposition on the way to claiming the double, there is no doubt that Accra Hearts of Oak have been made stronger by torrid times in the past years and has regained her glory.



As the team prepare for their continental campaign next month, the association urges you to remain focused and prepare adequately for the competition. SWAG is aware of the pedigree of the club on the continental scene, and have no doubt that, with the right quality and preparations, the Phobians are capable of restoring their glory on the continent.



Similarly, SWAG is proud of Hasaacas Ladies for extending their dominance to the sub region by winning the WAFU Zone B CAF Champions League in Cote D’Ivoire.



You demonstrated true character even after losing your first game and went ahead to win the trophy to qualify for the main competition in Egypt. That was a testament that your winning the Ghana Women's Premier League and FA Cup this season was no fluke.



You have lived your motto that the best is in the west!



Having conquered West Africa, SWAG urges you to go all out and again prove your mettle on the continental stage in Cairo setting off with good preparation and planning.



On behalf of the Council of Patrons, Executive Committee and the membership of the Association, we say Ayeeekooo to Hearts and Hasaacas Ladies for their successes.



