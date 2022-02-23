SWAG condemns attack on journalist during Hearts-Kotoko clash

Sports News of Wednesday, 23 February 2022

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has condemned attacks on its members by security personnel, during last Sunday’s super clash between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.



A statement signed by SWAG President, Kwabena Yeboah, described the recent incident as “unwarranted and unfortunate” and charged the two clubs to ensure the media are safe from harm.



“SWAG condemns these unfortunate attacks on these innocent sports journalists by Security Personnel including but not limited to those of the National Sports Authority, some members of the military, police and other services deployed on the day not forgetting that of the home team Hearts of Oak. The only crime of these journalists was to carry out their professional duties on the day.”



The Association also bemoaned the general lack of decent working environment and protection for sports journalists in their line of duty, particularly the Ghana Premier League.



Mr. Yeboah said the work of sports journalists is very key as strategic partners in the development and promotion of sports in the country however journalists cannot work when their safety is not assured.



The statement is, therefore, calling on the leadership of the FA and other organisers of the said match to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book to prevent future occurrences.



SWAG hopes the major stakeholders will take steps to ensure that the issue of accreditation of Sports Journalists to such high-profiled events and even less fancied matches would be sanitized to ensure some decency and the safety of media men who attend these matches to fulfil their professional obligations.



They finally urged the National Sports Authority (NSA) and the GFA as well as the Clubs to stop fans from sharing media stands at the various stadia and match centers with journalists to prevent any “disaster” since the situation is not the best.