SWAG Commiserate with Brong Ahafo Branch and Kwaku Adjei's family

Sports News of Sunday, 31 October 2021
Source: footballghana.com
The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has expressed disbelief about the demise of our colleague, friend and a member of the Association, Richard Kwaku Adjei of Service Radio in Sunyani.
At a time that we were anticipating his quick recovery after that tragic accident, we have rather received the devastating news of his death.
Richard Kwaku Adjei, a popular sports journalist until this tragedies, was an active member of the Brong Ahafo Region Branch of the SWAG.
Richard Kwaku Adjei was involved in a motor accident while leading his newly promoted club, Baffour Soccer Academy to Accra for a pre-season.
SWAG commiserates with the immediate family and members of the Brong Ahafo Regional Branch of the association.
May his soul rest well.
Source : swagghana.com