SWAG Awards to be held on December 17

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: swagghana.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has confirmed Friday, December 17, 2021 and the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC) as the date and venue for the 46th MTN SWAG Awards.



The event under the theme; Ghana sports in the post Covid era; A business approach will have top officials, sports legends and celebrities to lit and glamour.



In attendance would be the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the Ga Mantse, Nii Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, Sports Minister, Ussif Mustapha, Actress Nana Ama Mcbrown with performance by highlife sensation, Akwaboah.



The MTN-SWAG Awards is the longest running sports event in Ghana and will confer honors on about 30 sportsmen and sportswomen, as well as corporate institutions for their role in the development and promotion of sports in Ghana.



Over 30 sportsmen and sportswomen are expected to be honoured at the 46th MTN SWAG Awards which is being supported by GOIL, Ghana Free Zones Authority (GFZA), National Lottery Authority (NLA) Betboro Ghana, Stanbic Bank, Betway Ghana, Startimes TV, CW Studios, Blynxlivegh and ASKOF Productions.



SWAG Awards, the longest running award scheme in Ghana since 1975, rewards top performing Sports men and Women over the year, and recognizes the efforts of persons involved in Sports development.



As a novelty, this year’s SWAG Awards will also honor the best sports journalist in the country.

The 46th MTN SWAG Awards event will be Live on GTV Sports+ and Startimes