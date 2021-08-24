SWAG Awards scheduled for December 2021

Sports News of Tuesday, 24 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) has announced December 03, 2021, as the date for the 46th edition of the annual SWAG Awards.



The 2021 edition of the prestigious and longest-running award event in Ghana will confer honours on the nation's most distinguished sports personalities in the year under review.



The 46th edition of the Awards will be characterized by beauty and innovation with pre-event ceremonies where straight jackets and known category winners will be decorated at special events ahead of the main event.



The SWAG secretariat in the coming weeks will announce the shortlist for the various categories from the SWAG Awards Nomination Committee at an event launch soon.



SWAG, the umbrella body for the sports media in Ghana, is the body solely responsible for honouring Ghanaian sportsmen & women who excel in their various fields.



The SWAG Awards was instituted in 1975 and has gone unbroken.