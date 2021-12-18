SWAG Awards: Mohammed Kudus adjudged Foreign Footballer of the Year 

Sports News of Saturday, 18 December 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Mohammed Kudus has been adjudged Foreign Footballer of the Year for 2021 at the 46th edition of the SWAG Awards.



The Ajax midfielder beat competition from Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey and Jonathan Mensah of Columbus Crew to win the award on Friday night.



Kudus joins the impressive list of winners which include legendary striker Asamoah Gyan, Black Stars captain Andre Ayew and his deputy Thomas Partey.



The 21-year-old recovered from a serious injury early in the year to help Ajax win the domestic double.



The Dutch giants won the Eredivise and defeated Vitesse in the final of the KNVB Cup.



Kudus didn't only excel at club level as he was influential in the Black Stars securing qualification to the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCO).



His performances in the 2022 World Cup second round qualifying campaign also deserve commendation with the Black Stars securing their place in the play-offs.



This award would excite Kudus as he continues his recovery from injury. The midfielder is huge doubt for the AFCON.



