SWAG Awards: Female Footballer, Sports Journalist of the Year to get GH¢10k each from Bawumia’s donation

Sports News of Thursday, 2 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has announced a special personal package for would-be winners of the 2021 SWAG Female Footballer of the Year and Sports Journalist of the Year.



As part of a 50,000 Cedis donation to the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) towards the 2021 SWAG Awards Night, Vice President Bawumia 10,000 Cedis each should be given to the Female Footballer of the Year and the Sports Journalist of the Year, as his personal package to these categories.



The 50,000 Cedis donation was presented to SWAG President Kwabena Yeboah on Thursday, on behalf of Dr. Bawumia by his aide, Tamimu Issah.



Tamimu Issah explained that the Vice President has a special spot for women's football, and he is also excited by SWAG's decision to introduce the novel Sports Journalist of the Year, hence the package for the two.



For the Female footballer of the Year, Tamimu said the Vice President wants to encourage female footballers, while the support for the sports journalist of the year, is to support the winner to upgrade his or her career development, to also encourage more sports journalists to aspire for excellence.



Dr Bawumia is scheduled to grace the 2021 SWAG Awards on December 17 as the Distinguished Guest of Honor.