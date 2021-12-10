SSNIT sues Hearts of Oak - Report

Sports News of Friday, 10 December 2021

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly been sued by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) over non-payment of SSNIT contributions for players and staff.



Asempa FM reports that the Phobians have been served a writ of summons after a former staff lodged complaint at SSNIT over failure of their management to pay his contribution.



The revelation deepens the woes of Hearts of Oak who have become a laughing stock after their drubbing against Saoura in the CAF Champions League.



Hearts of Oak were trashed 4-0 by Algerian side JS Saroua on Sunday, December 5, 2021 bringing an end to their campaign in the CAF Confederations Cup.



Prior to that defeat, Hearts of Oak were mortified 6-0 by Wydad Athletic Club in the CAF Champions League.



Hearts’ trip to Algeria has courted controversy after the team spent longer travelling period than what many think it should have been.



An Executive Council member of the Ghana Football Association believes that the person who made Hearts’ travelling arrangement ought to be sued for poor planning.



"Whoever planned that trip for Hearts of Oak has let Ghana down. He has caused financial loss to the country. They did it in the other game too. Dr Randy Abbey who was the leader of the delegation advised them but they never listened so they went on a different flight. Randy Abbey didn’t travel with them to Dubai. After, the Morocco experience, they didn’t learn from it.



"With Algeria, you can take a flight to Burkina Faso. From Ouagadougou to Algeria using Air Algiers is about six hours. They could have used seven hours. President gave them money because they were representing Ghana and they went to disgrace the country. Now they are putting the coach under pressure."



