SMEs in Ghana to receive training and support to boost export through e-commerce

Technology & Innovation of Monday, 27 February 2023

Source: Christopher Agbodo, Contributor

In today's technology-driven world, small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) are becoming increasingly important for economic growth. With this in mind, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba has partnered with Zenith Bank, a market leader in the banking industry to train and support SMEs in Ghana.



The partnership aims to provide resources, opportunities and expertise to help SMEs become more successful. Specifically, Alibaba and Zenith Bank have created a joint training program that will focus on helping Ghanaian entrepreneurs develop the required digital capacity, knowledge and skills to join the e-commerce sector and achieve profitable online businesses.



The event which was held at the World Trade Center saw hundreds of Small and Medium Enterprises equipping their skills in various fields, including digital marketing, payment systems, and e-commerce platforms, as well as customer data analysis, customer profiling, and risk management.



Additionally, the collaboration is to provide information and build the capacity of the export community in Ghana.



Speaking at the event, Divisional Head of Marketing at Zenith Bank, Kwame Adadey said, apart from the problems SMEs face, access to finance and markets remain vital for their growth and visibility.



“Zenith Bank felt that if we are able to partner with Alibaba we would be able to reach out to greater spaces even outside Ghana so that we let our SMEs grow outside Ghana.



"The major challenge is the information SMEs feed us. Before you give out a facility, you would want to have their historical data and how well they have been selling and keeping records" he said.



He added that through this training participants will be equipped to experience growth in their business while accessing our unique products and service offerings.



"The partnership with Alibaba Group and Zenith Bank is in support of the government’s ambition to create an enabling environment for entrepreneurs and SMEs, by providing the requisite tools to help them succeed. SMEs are an important part of the Ghanaian economy, and we believe that this partnership can help build the country’s future."



According to the Executive Director of World Trade Center Accra, Edem Kofi Yevutsey, "export trading is super important and we cannot be a nation that largely only import, it is important we also export our products to earn foreign exchange.”



He mentioned exports are important for the creation of jobs and poverty alleviation in Ghana hence this training is very important.



Deputy Director, Services, Manufactures & Petrochemicals Manager, Banda A.Z Khalifa at GEPA on his part said online platforms have become an important tool in the transaction business.



"However, SMEs are suffering with respect to the issue of finance and management. At GEPA we have consistently tried to assist SMEs when it comes to packaging, labeling and brand presence" he said.



He mentioned GEPA is gradually trying to ease the problem despite a few challenges which are being addressed.



Meanwhile, the partnership will have a long-term impact on the nation’s business landscape. It will not only provide resources but also bridges the digital gap between entrepreneurs and their potential customers, by providing them with the necessary skills to join the world of e-commerce.