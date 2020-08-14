Press Releases of Friday, 14 August 2020

Source: SFAN

SFAN launches a support studio for for rising professionals and entreprenuers

Stars From All Nations, the alternative education company that unlocks the potential of young Africans, has added a virtual career and startup studio to its list of offerings to support rising talents and smart entrepreneurs.



SFAN Support Studio provides a range of on-demand solutions to entrepreneurs and professionals to help them alleviate the pain of building their brands and growing their careers.



“SFAN Support Studio is about providing frameworks and support services that can help people to build their dream companies and launch their careers. Our goal is to make rising professionals and entrepreneurs successful.”- Tom-Chris Emewulu, SFAN Founder & President.



The studio offers a range of services such as resume writing, career counseling, business plan writing, website development, brand development, and digital marketing.



Users can easily request for career or startup support and be connected with an expert to deliver their project. The platform serves as your resort in bridging all workforce shortages and fast-tracking your career growth. To learn more, visit www.sfanonline.org/support-studio

