Religion of Monday, 8 February 2021

Source: GNA

SDA Church ordains seven ministers

They were ordained together with their wives according to the principle of the SDA Church

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church of the Western North Ghana Conference on Saturday ordained seven ministers into the Gospel Ministry of the Sefwi-Wiawso branch.



They are Pastor Ruben Amponsah, Pastor Joseph Nipa, Pastor Sampson Aidoo-Sessah, Pastor Sampson Sammah, Pastor Henry Mintah, Pastor Elijah Asante, and Pastor Elion Asamoah.



They were ordained together with their wives according to the principle of the SDA Church.



The pastors before their ordination went through years of theological studies at the Valley View University, in Accra, while meeting the requirements of the Church’s policy.



Pastor Thomas Techie Ocran, the President of the Southern Ghana Union Conference of the SDA, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, charged the ministers to bring some difference in the gospel ministry in these times of uncertainties in the world.



He encouraged the ministers’ wives to continue to support their husbands in their work, saying “the work of the ministry demands teamwork and therefore the shepherdess should be supportive”.



The ordination saw several ministers from the Adventist fraternity who witness the ceremony.