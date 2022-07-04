SC Freiburg plays first pre-season match without new signing Daniel-Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Monday, 4 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

German Bundesliga side, SC Freiburg over the weekend played the first pre-season match without new signing Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



The German side last week confirmed that it has completed a deal to sign the Ghana international from Bundesliga 2 side FC St. Pauli.



Due to the player's involvement with the Black Stars during the first phase of the qualifiers for the 2023 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament, he has needed more time for holidays.



Due to that, he is still on holiday and has yet to report to his new club to join his SC Freiburg teammates for pre-season.



As a result, he was absent on Saturday, when SC Freiburg engaged lower-tier German side SV Elversberg in the first match of pre-season.



At the end of the exercise, there were no goals as the game ended in a stalemate.



This week, sources tell footballghana that Daniel-Kofi Kyereh will officially join his teammates at SC Freiburg for pre-season.



Watch the latest editions of Sports Debate and Sports Check below







