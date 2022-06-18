SC Freiburg in pole position to sign Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh

Sports News of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian midfielder Daniel Kofi Kyereh is heading closer to German Bundesliga from FC St. Pauli ahead of the summer transfer window.



According to reports in Germany, his club is not averse to losing him but is primed for a record transfer fee for their prized asset but Freiburg is tipped to get the in-demand midfielder.



He is rated at 3 million Euros by the transfer market but his club want at least 4.5 million Euros for the attacking midfielder.



The FC St. Pauli midfielder has been a delight to watch this season for his side as he pushed their promotion which eventually faltered.



He has been linked to a lot of clubs in the German Bundesliga but the player's entourage has begun talks with Freiburg with FC St. Pauli resigned to losing their prized asset.



Sky Germany reports that Freiburg looks like the most likely destination for St. Pauli's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



SC Freiburg currently appears to be the favourite to sign FC St. Pauli's Daniel-Kofi Kyereh.



According to Sky Germany, Freiburg has emerged as the front-runner to land the highly-rated 26-year-old attacking midfielder.



Kyereh has previously been linked with Mainz and Werder Bremen too, but the latter has dropped out of the race, per Sky.



St. Pauli is reportedly demanding around €4.5 million for Kyereh, who scored 13 goals and provided 11 assists in 32 games through the 2021/22 season.