Russia vs Ukraine: Three Ghanaian footballers who are based in Ukraine

Sports News of Thursday, 24 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The simmering tension between Ukraine and Russia reached a tipping point in the early hours of Thursday, February 24, 2022 after Russia launched airstrikes into Ukraine.



The situation is escalating at an alarming rate with Russia warning of further actions. The dire nature of the situation and the potential of it developing into a full-blown war has compelled Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Ministry to release a statement on measures being taken to protect Ghanaians in Ukraine.



The statement by the ministry reads “the Government of Ghana is gravely concerned about the security and safety of our over 1000 students and other Ghanaians in Ukraine and has asked them to shelter in place in their homes or in government places of shelter as we engage the authorities, our relevant diplomatic missions and our honorary consul on further measures.”



Among the Ghanaian population in Ukraine are some footballers who ply their trade in the country and would be concerned with the development in Kyiv and other parts of Ukraine.



Najeeb Yakubu



Ghana’s Najeeb Yakubu plays for Vorskla Poltava in Ukraine. The former Under-20 star joined the Ukrainian side on a four-year-deal in 2020.



Lat year, the defender declared his intentions to play for the Ukrainian national team after being snubbed by the Black Stars.



Najeeb has played for Ghana at the Under-17 level.



Rodney Antwi



Dutch-born Ghanaian forward Rodney Antwi joined Ukrainian side FC Inhulets Petrove in January 2022.





The 26-year-old winger joined the team on a one-year deal from Egyptian side Wadi Dagla FC.



Antwi has previously had stints with FC Volendam and Tsarsko Selo.



Ernest Nyarko



Ernest Nyarko plays for Ukrainian top side, FC Lviv. He spent his formative years at Ghanaian Division One side Tudu Mighty Jets.