Press Releases of Thursday, 10 December 2020

Source: Runway Ghana

Runway Ghana officially listed on the calender of events for Beyond the Return

Runway Ghana International Showcase 2020 slated for 19th December 2020

With just 15 days to go, fashion lovers are gearing up for the much anticipated fashion spectacular on the event calendar, Runway Ghana International Showcase 2020 slated for Saturday 19th December 2020 at The Gold Coast Restaurant Bar, same building as Accra Tourist Information Centre, opposite Afrikiko Restaurant from 3pm under the theme: “Fashion Beyond COVID 19”.



The big news is that Runway Ghana has officially been listed on the calendar of events for Beyond the Return.



“We are excited about this announcement as it falls in line with our mission of promoting authentic Ghanaian fashion and Models to the outside world”, CEO of Runway Ghana International Wisdom Akwesi Ababio said.



Hope you are ready for Saturday 19th December 2020?



Tickets selling for GHs 20 and GHs 50 from Gold Coast Restaurant Bar, Cookers Delight or conveniently call our hotline 055 199 9990 for ticket delivery at your doorstep. For VVIP Cabana Seating with bottles of champagne and finger foods plus waiter service, call: 055 199 9990.



This event is powered by Runway Ghana International with support from 4Syte TV, Beyond the Return, Gold Coast Restaurant Bar, Empire, Artist Pizza, Whatsapp TV and YFM.



For more details about the Event, visit: www.runwayghana.com and www.beyondthereturngh.com

