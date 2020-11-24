Press Releases of Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Runway Ghana 2020 set to promote authentic Ghanaian fashion

The 4th edition of Runway Ghana comes off on Saturday , 19th December 2020

The much anticipated fashion spectacular on the event calendar, Runway Ghana International Showcase 2020 returns in its fourth year, with an even bigger and more exciting packages for fashionistas in Ghana and the rest of the world.



The 4th edition under the theme: “FASHION BEYOND COVID 19” is slated for Saturday, 19th December 2020 at The Gold Coast Restaurant Bar, same building as Accra Tourist Information Centre, opposite Afrikiko Restaurant from 3pm.

“The theme is informed by the fact that we need to rise above this pandemic and still push our fashion sense regardless”, Wisdom Akwesi Ababio, CEO of Runway Ghana said.



The CEO of Runway Ghana International further went on to add that the objective of Runway Ghana is to showcase original Ghanaian fashion on the international platform. “The main goal for Runway Ghana is to build a sustainable fashion business in the long term coupled with building global fashion mentors out of our local fashion homes.



This we have demonstrated and showcased to the world by bringing all fashion stakeholders on one platform and have further built direct relationships between clothing companies, models, fashion designers and their customers locally and on the international front. We seek to keep bonding with more quality brands in the industry and supporting companies”.



Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will feature only exhibitions from top designers from Ghana. Also included in this historic event will be an hour ‘Meet and Greet Sales Fair’ mid-afternoon for invited guests to interact with all designers.



Over the years, Runway Ghana has been known as the platform for highlighting the national aim of “Wear Ghana and Buy Ghana”.



The Big question is “Where will you be on Saturday 19th December 2020”?

Tickets selling for GHs 20 and GHs 50 from Gold Coast Restaurant Bar, Cookers Delight or conveniently call our hotline 055 199 9990 for ticket delivery at your doorstep. For VVIP Cabana Seating with bottles of champagne and finger foods plus waiter service, call: 055 199 9990.



This event is powered by Runway Ghana International with support from 4Syte TV, Gold Coast Restaurant Bar, Empire, Artist Pizza, Whatsapp TV and YFM.

