'Rumours of nationality switch disturbing process'- GFA scribe reveals

Sports News of Saturday, 14 May 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

General Secretary of the Ghana Football Association, Prosper Harrison Addo has revealed that the continuous reports about the nationality switch of players are affecting the process.



Over the past week, reports have been rife that English-born trio, Callum Hudson-Odoi, Eddie Nketiah, and Tariq Lamptey have decided to represent Ghana.



However, the FA scribe revealed that the situation is complicated and takes time to complete a change in nationality.



“Issues of nationality switch are very complicated so therefore it is very important you always treat it with caution,” Harrison Addo said on Angel TV.



“Most at times you don’t bring such issues out to the public until the process is done. The process involves a lot; some may be immediate and others maybe take a longer period.



“No one knew when Dennis Odoi’s process was done but we brought it out to the public when everything went through.



“The parents of these players play big roles in helping when it comes to the nationality switch so it is important to always keep it on the low until it is done.



“Most of the time these rumours around disturb the process which is not right and so I will urge Ghanaians to take their time.



“We know Ghanaians are passionate about their football and so we will definitely announce any players who complete the process.”