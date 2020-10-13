Press Releases of Tuesday, 13 October 2020

Source: Rugby League Federation Ghana

Rugby League Federation Ghana to organize blood donation exercise

The event will be held at Decathlon Store, Junction Mall on 17th October, 2020

The Rugby League Federation Ghana (RLFG) as part of its corporate social responsibilities (CSR) will be organizing a blood donation exercise in partnership with the National Blood Service and Decathlon Ghana. The event begins at 7am and ends at 12noon at the Decathlon Ghana premises, Nungua Barrier.



As a sports organization in the country, the federation is concerned about the health, fitness and general wellbeing of individuals and in so doing, giving back to the community through this exercise is the first and basic step.



“You don’t need to have a medical degree to save a life. Just a fair degree of humanity and that is what we at in Rugby League stand for”, as quoted by Daniel Oko Djanie, Head of Marketing, RLFG



Rugby League federation Ghana seeks to build, generate player wealth and worth, and instill strong value in Ghanaians as geared towards the overall development of the rugby league in Ghana. The rugby league nation is currently 3rd in Africa and 33rd in the world.



The RLFG would like to call one everyone to the Decathlon Store at Junction Mall on 17th October, 2020 at 8am to help donate blood and save lives.

