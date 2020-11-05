Press Releases of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: Royal Senchi/Mcdan Foundation

Royal Senchi Hotel presents prize package to McDan Foundation

Abigail Mckorley, Emmanuel Mensah and Frank Oduro

In a short ceremony at the residence of Dr Daniel McKorley, CEO and Chairman of McDan Group, this morning, representatives from Royal Senchi Hotel presented the heir prize packages to the McDan Foundation as part of their commitment to the McDan Tennis Training Matches tournament.



The tournament, which brought over 500 kids together at the Accra Sports Stadium, saw fun competition from all the participants and a great display of athletic skill and sportsmanship; a key reason why this partnership was formed.



Sales and Marketing Manager for Royal Senchi, Emmanuel Mensah, stressed the point that the partnership with McDan Foundation was the hotel’s way of helping to inspire the next generations of tennis players. “As a hospitality brand, one of our primary focus areas is on supporting activities that help young people to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.



And with this tennis competition, we wanted to show how we are particularly committed to working with partners like McDan Foundation to create a positive legacy by investing in community and grassroot initiatives.”



Board Member of the McDan Foundation and tournament organizer, Abigail Mckorley expressed gratitude to Royal Senchi Hotel for honouring their commitment and called on other corporate businesses to support tennis, right from grassroot development to major tournaments.



"To find a partner like Royal Senchi that is not only interested in putting their name on an event, but also in investing in our mission and the future of the kids who play tennis is incredibly energizing.



We are delighted to grow our relationship with them as we find great ways to help young people reach their potential both on and off the court, as well as make tennis a sport that is inclusive and accessible to all people and communities."



Frank Oduro, Director of the McDan Foundation, who applauded the hotel’s fully-paid, weekend stay for two packages, also added that the McDan Foundation will continue to promote Tennis development in Ghana with the strategic objective of unearthing more talents who can bring honor to the Country just like football.



He took the opportunity to thank the Ghana Tennis Federation, Twellium industries and Primus for their support.



In the tournament, Naa Shika McKorley was at her ultimate best as she swept aside stern competition from her contemporaries to emerge victorious in the U-16 division. The 13-year-old recovered from a set down to defeat Tracy Ampah of the Tarkwa Goldfields Tennis Academy 4-6, 7-5, 6-1.



