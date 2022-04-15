Ronaldo won't be a threat to Ghana in 2022 FIFA World Cup – Yaw Preko

Sports News of Friday, 15 April 2022

Ghana placed in Group H of 2022 World Cup



Former Ghana international, Yaw Preko wants Ghanaians to stop over-emphasizing about the threat of Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of Ghana's trip to Qatar for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



The Black Stars will be facing Portugal again in the World Cup after being drawn in Group H of the 2022 edition and Ghanaians are hoping for a revenge over the 2014 World Cup defeat.



But with many wondering how the Black Stars could stop the five-time Balon D’Or winner, Yaw Preko has advised Ghanaians and the technical handlers to rather channel their energies toward the players around Ronaldo.



“We shouldn’t underrate Portugal. I don’t see Ronaldo as a threat but the players around him. Since he came to Manchester United, you can see that physically and psychologically, he is not the same but the players around him are dangerous,” he told Graphic Sports.



The Black Stars lost 2-1 to Portugal in their final group game in the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil.



Cristiano Ronaldo scored the winner for the Europeans after Asamoah Gyan had scored to cancel out John Boye's own goal in the first half.



