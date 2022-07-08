Ronaldo is hardworking but Messi is more talented - Sammy Kuffour passes verdict

Sports News of Friday, 8 July 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Bayern Munich defender Sammy Osei Kuffour has waded into the debate about who is the better, between Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.



The UEFA Champions League winner is lucky to have played against the two football legends and has a perfect idea of how it feels to come up against either of them.



Sammy Kuffour in an interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV declined to pick sides but touted the strengths of both players.



According to him, Lionel Messi is the more gifted of the two but Ronaldo makes up for that with the sacrifice he puts into his craft.



"For me, there haven't been players like them in the same era and they pushed each other very well. You could see that Messi is way ahead of Ronaldo in terms of talents but Ronaldo has used hard work to catch up."



Sammy Kuffuor also opened up on how it feels to play against the two players, having played against them whiles on the books of Bayern Munich.



Opening up on his encounter with the two, Samuel Osei Kuffour who faced young Ronaldo and Messi as a Bayern Munich defender in a preseason tournament in 2005 described them as two exceptional footballers who have ruled the game.



"I met both Ronaldo and Messi in a preseason game in 2005 and Bayern played Manchester United in the first game and Ronaldo was a big problem for me to the extent that I had to kick him hard for him to run away from my territory.



"The final against Barcelona was a real nightmare for me and my colleagues because Samuel Etoo warned me about Messi before the game and we had to apply the same physical force we used on Ronaldo. I remember Messi dribbled my partner like 3000 times," Samuel Osei Kuffour said while laughing.