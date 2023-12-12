Romanian giants Steaua Bucuresti offer €600k to sign Ghanaian midfielder Baba Alhassan

Sports News of Tuesday, 12 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian international, Baba Alhassan is on the verge of completing his move to Romanian giants FC Steaua Bucuresti.



Information gathered from sources indicates that FC Steaua Bucuresti have offered 600,000 euros to FC Hermannstadt to sign the player.



Baba Alhassan, 23, has been on the radar of top clubs in the last couple of years as a result of his outstanding displays in the Romanian Super Liga.



Since 2020, he has improved his game to become a key player for FC Hermannstadt.



Ahead of the winter transfer window, clubs in Romania have started making their moves.



Following successful talks with FC Hermannstadt, FC Steaua Bucuresti are now on the verge of sealing a deal to secure the services of the highly-rated midfielder, Baba Alhassan.



The move once completed will be a big step for the player who dreams of playing in the English Premier League one day.



FC Steaua Bucuresti believes signing the Ghanaian will boost the squad of the club as the team gears up to mount a challenge for the Romanian Super Liga title.