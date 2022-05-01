Roma youngster Felix Afena-Gyan meets his science teacher at Leicester match

Sports News of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Felix Afena-Gyan, a youngster AS Roma player, recognized his home teacher in the stands at the end of the Conference League encounter. Gyan, who was overjoyed, gave him his matchday shirt.



Afena-Gyan's his former science teacher in Ghana, was too thrilled in the stands of the King Power Stadium, applauding and seeing him so matured and successful.



The nineteen-year-old recognized him, welcomed him, and then handed Enoch Adomako his number 64 jersey as a gift.



While the coach summoned him back for training, he had to take a photo and talk with him. But Felix was too eager to greet someone so important to him in his academic career, so he took a few minutes longer than his teammates to begin training.



Born in Sunyani, Afena-Gyan moved to Serie A side Roma's youth team on 13 March 2021, from EurAfrica FC.



Afena-Gyan was first called up to the senior team on 24 October, in Roma's Serie A game against Napoli. He made his professional debut on 27 October, against Cagliari.