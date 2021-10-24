Roma coach Mourinho names Ghana’s Felix Afena-Gyan in squad for Napoli clash

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian youngster Felix Afena-Gyan has earned the trust of AS Roma manager Jose Mourinho has included the striker in his squad for the clash against high-flying Napoli on Sunday.



Roma are coming into the game on the back of a humiliating 6-1 defeat against Norweigean side Bodo/Glimit in the Europa Conference League.



That defeat has forced Mourinho to drop some first team players and replace them with youngsters including Felix Afena-Gyan.



Afena-Gyan has been in terrific form in the U19 league and has been rewarded with a first team matchday experience.



During the international break, Afena-Gyan was invited to train with the first team, where Mourinho saw first-hand the incredible talent the 18-year-old possesses.



He could make the bench for the important Serie A meeting which Roma must win to appease their fans who were completely stunned by Thursday’s performance.



Afena-Gyan is the top scorer in the Campionato Primavera 1 with six goals, having scored a brace in consecutive games this month.