Roll Ball Federation appoint Mensa-Yawson Jnr as Brands and Commercial manager

Sports News of Monday, 19 September 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ghana Roll Ball Federation has appointed Godfred Mensa-Yawson Jnr as its Brands and Commercial Manager.



In a statement issued last week, the federation indicated the appointment will take effect from October 1, 2022.



They noted that Godfred Mensa-Yawson is a marketer with nearly a decade and half of experience in the field.



Clenard Bawa Adayina, the President of the Federation expressed confidence in Mensa-Yawson Jnr to assist the federation to achieve their targets.



“From his rich background in managing brands and marketing, Godfred will help the federation achieve their sporting and economic goal.”



Godfred Mensa-Yawson Jnr is a professional marketer with 14 years years of experience.



He is a chartered marketer with a post-graduate Diploma in Professional Marketing from CIM-UK and MBA in Marketing from KNUST.



He is a member of the CIM-UK and a lecturer at the Ghana School of Marketing.