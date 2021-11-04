'Rock of Gibraltar' - Social media users react to Philemon Baffuor's Black Stars call-up

Sports News of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Ghanaians are not happy about the inclusion of Philemon Baffuor in the Black Stars



• He is yet to make an appearance for the Black Stars despite being named in the squad for the 6th successive times



• A total of 28 players have been invited to camp



Dreams FC defender, Philemon Baffuor, has taken over the Twitter trends after being named in the Black Stars call-up in the upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Philemon Baffuor was named alongside twenty-seven other players by head coach Milovan Rajevac today, November 4, 2021, as Ghana prepares for the final phase of the first stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers.



Baffuor has not played for a little over a month and he was not part of the Dreams FC team that lost 3-1 to Asante Kotoko on matchday one of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.



The 20-year-old had been named in the Black Stars squad for the sixth successive time but he is yet to get a single minute under his belt even in the absence of first-choice right-back Andy Yiadom.



Accra Hearts of Oak captain, Fatawu Mohammed was invited to come and play in the game against South Africa and was overlooked again in the doubleheader against Zimbabwe as Daniel Amartey was deplored to the right-back position making Ghanaians question his “usefulness” in the team if he can’t fit Andy Yiadom’s shoes.



His latest inclusion in the Black Stars have generated a lot of reaction on Twitter and GhanaWeb has compiled some for you.





He is the General captain of the team???????????????? https://t.co/t8d3ZNTRSv — The Writer (@JOELESHUN4) November 4, 2021

Philemon baffour who is that guy ? ???? — SANCHO FORLIFE???? (@GeovanyWyklef) November 4, 2021

Philemon Baffour nyame Y3 hard eeeeiiii.... — Afransi Sub Zero ???????????? (@clementarthur21) November 4, 2021

Ghana’s squad to face Ethiopia and South Africa in the 2022 WWQ.



- Debut call-ups for Roma’s Afena-Gyan and Sheriff’s Edmund Addo.



- Richmond Boakye Yiadom returns



- Ayew brothers, Partey, Kudus, Kamaldeen, Alex Djiku among the usual suspects



- Philemon Baffour is in too ???? pic.twitter.com/e2d4kQ7fSj — Ink And Kicks (@InkAndKicks_) November 4, 2021

Milo names 28-man squad for Ethiopia, South Africa #WCQ2022.



● GK Manaf, Wakaso, Andy Yiadom, Boakye Yiadom return



● Edmund Addo & Afena Gyan get debut call-up



● Untested Philemon Baffour still in? Mmhh.. pic.twitter.com/0CrKg5aEf7 — mirpuri✍ (@MirpuriOfficial) November 4, 2021

Dreams FC XI ???? Asante Kotoko



▪️Former Asante Kotoko player Mohammed Habib makes the bench



▪️U-20 starboy Fatawu Issahaku starts



▪️Blackstars right back Philemon Baffour included#GPLwk1 pic.twitter.com/O0v0J1Xzn5 — Yaw Ampofo Jr (@Yaw_Ampofo_) October 30, 2021