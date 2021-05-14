Rock & Roll Hall of fame: Nigerians para as Fela fail to make di 2021 Rock & Roll inductees list

BBC Pidgin of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Nigeria afro beat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti no dey among di nominees wey dem go induct into di 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



For February 10 dis year di Rock Hall voting bodi list nominees from all over di world as potential inductees as dem open am for different categories - rap, pop, R&B, metal and Afrobeat.



Di organizers list Fela among oda top musicians wey don make dia mark for international music scene and wey don release albums wey don last up to 25 years.



Di total number of di nominees na sixteen wit seven of dem wey be females.



Dem also open voting for fans to vote dia favourite nominees into di Hall of fame.



But as dem announce di names of di nominees wey dem go induct Fela name no follow.



Di 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony go hold on Saturday, October 30, 2021 for Ohio, USA.



"Dis diverse class of talented Inductees reflect di Rock Hall ongoing commitment to honor artists wey dia music create di sound of youth culture", tok John Sykes, Chairman of di Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation for statement wey dem publish for dia website.



Who make di inductees list?



For di announcement, eight-time Grammy awards winner and "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" Tina Turner, American Rapper Jay Z, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Go's and Fof Fighters be di five ogbonge musicians wey dem select as inductees for di 2021 clas of Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.



Why Nigerians dey para?



A look at di voting board result show say Fela na im come second but organiser say dem tally dis result wit odas before dem reach di final selection process wey dem use choose di 2021 Inductees.



Di result wey dey show for di voting board fit be di reason why some Nigerians no dey happy say Fela name no dey among di top 5 musicians wey dem go induct.



Femi Anikulapo Kuti, Fela son don dey busy dey calm supporters down say make dem no over react.



