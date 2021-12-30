Robin van Persie pays tribute to late defender Christian Gyan

Sports News of Thursday, 30 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

Robin van Persie has paid tribute to his former Feyenoord teammate Christian Gyan who died on Wednesday, December 29 after struggling with health problems for some time.



The Dutch great and the Ghanaian shared the same dressing for three years, with their best moment coming in the 2001/02 season as Feyenoord won the UEFA Europa League.



“A beautiful soul is never forgotten,” Van Persie wrote on Twitter.



“You were there for me in the early days of my career and supported me like a big brother.”



“I will forever be thankful for those memories. Rest in peace Christian,” he added.



Former Feyenoord forward Pierre van Hooijdonk wrote a simple message “R.1.P King!”



Feyenoord, where Gyan spent the majority of his playing career, said they had received the news with “great sadness”.



Gyan acquired a hero status in Rotterdam and was loved by supporters to the extent they donated 35,000 euros to help with his medical bills when they learnt of his illness in 2017.



