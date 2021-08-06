Robin Polley suits our way of playing and our vision – Heracles Almelo chief

Sports News of Friday, 6 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Heracles Almelo technical director Tim Gilissen has expressed delight with the capture of young Ghanaian defender Robin Polley on a three-year deal.



The transfer was announced on Thursday evening after the player signed the contract, which includes an option for another season.



“Robin suits our way of playing and our vision. We got him with an eye on the future," Tim Gilissen said.



We believe he has interesting conditions to grow with us and to take the next step in his career.”



The 22-year-old joins the Eredivisie side from ADO Den Haag - a club that suffered relegation and will be playing in the Dutch second-tier this season.



Polley made the switch from spartan '20 youth to Feyenoord's youth team in the summer of 2016.



A year later he was picked up by ADO Den Haag where he mainly came out for the promises. His Eredivisie debut was on 11 August 2019, when he competed against PSV.



For the past year and a half, Polley has been loaned to FC Dordrecht where he played a total of 24 games in the Keuken Kampioen Divisie.