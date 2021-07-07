'Roberto Mancini, I love you!' - Yaya Toure elated as Italy make Euro 2020 final

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Source: goal.com

Ivory Coast legend Yaya Toure has taken to his social media account to laud Italy coach Roberto Mancini for helping the team past Spain and into the Euro 2020 final.



Juventus forward Federico Chiesa's goal in the 60th minute gave the Azzurri a lead but with 10 minutes to go, substitute Alvaro Morata leveled matters to ensure the game ended 1-1 in regulation time. The 2006 World Cup champions went on to win the shootout 4-2.



Italy's unbeaten run is now at 33 matches in all competitions after knocking out Spain and they will take on either Denmark or England in the final on Sunday at Wembley.



The former Manchester City midfielder did not hesitate to congratulate his ex-manager for his latest achievement.



"Ooooooh Mancini! Oooooh, Mancini! 33 games unbeaten, incredible, just incredible! I love you my coach Roberto Mancini," Toure tweeted.



On Friday night, the Azzurri advanced to the last four with an excellent 2-1 victory over Belgium, in a game full of opportunities.



Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne got on the scoresheet for Italy, both producing superb finishes to fire their team into a 2-0 ahead, but Romelu Lukaku pulled one back just before the break from the penalty spot.



The Red Devils then pushed forward in search of an equaliser in the second period, with Lukaku going the closest, but his effort was brilliantly blocked on the line by Leonardo Spinazzola. The Italian defence then used all of their experience to stand firm and hold on for the win.



"Have you all enjoyed the game? Well, I have very much!" Toure, who played for the tactician at the Citizens, posted on social media.



"Congrats Roberto Mancini on reaching the semi-finals with five straight wins! What an incredible manager, leading Italy to be one of the winning contenders of Euro 2020! Mancini, what a man, what a coach!"



