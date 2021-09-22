Robert Quaye & Dorgbetor to lead the pack as Ace Power lines up 12 fights

Boxing News of Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• The 2021 Ace Power boxing bill will host 12 bouts



• The bouts of Robert Quaye & Dorgbetor will be the biggest on the night



• Mr. Isaac Amankwaah says the standard will be higher than that of the previous years



Ghanaian boxing promoters, Ace Power Promotions, have announced their next bill on October 16, 2021, at the La Palm Royal Beach Hotel.



This year’s bill will feature two UBO intercontinental titles as the bouts of unbeaten Robert Quaye aka ‘Stopper’ and Holy Dorgbetor will be the headliner for the night.



Robert Qauye's opponents for UBO international super-lightweight belt haven’t been named yet but his compatriot Holy Dorgbetor will face Success Tetteh for the UBO intercontinental and the Ghana national featherweight titles respectively.



Announcing this at a press conference, General Manager of Ace Power Promotions, Mr. Isaac Amankwaah, promised that they will bring dynamism and professionalism into Ghana Boxing.



He added that other boxers including debutants would be given an opportunity to showcase their talent.



"We want to take the organization of boxing in Ghana, West Africa, and Africa as a whole to the next level and we need the help of the media to be able to do that. Ace power promotions is a boxing promotion company and we also manage boxers by providing the platform for young boxers to exhibit their God-giving talents.”



“Boxing has produced ten World Champions and that is more than what any other Sports discipline has been able to do for Ghana. We want to use boxing to alleviate poverty in our society and this upcoming bill will project the boxers to the world and also help them to get some revenue,” the General Manager said.



The event was also graced by the President of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Mr. Abraham Neequaye, and his Board Members.