Robert Mensah's graveyard destroyed, transformed into an estate

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Robert Mensah died 50-years-ago



• He was buried in Cape Coast after a ceremonial funeral in Kumasi



• However, 30-years after his graveyard has been destroyed



The cemetery where Ghana’s legendary goalkeeper, Robert Mensah was buried has been destroyed and turned into a residential area in Cape Coast.



Bob Mensah as he is affectionately known, died some 50 years ago at the Tema General Hospital after he was stabbed with a bottle and was laid to rest in his native hometown.



Even after his death and burial, the casket in which he was buried in was dug out and stolen with his body left to the mercy of the weather.



Thanks to the benevolence of the Ghana Football Association another casket was provided and the body was placed in it.



Several years after, the cemetery has also been converted into a residential area for people.



Albertina Mensah, one of the six children of Robert Mensah, in an interview with Sadick Adams said she used to visit his father’s graveyard but in the last 20 years, the place has been converted into a place of abode.



In the vicinity, a palm nut tree has been erected over the tombstone but the statue of the goalkeeper has long been destroyed.



