Robbers invade Nigeria presidential enclave: Attempted burglary for Chief of Staff, oda goment houses

BBC Pidgin of Tuesday, 11 May 2021

Source: bbc.com

Robbery attempt for Aso Rock apartment of Ibrahim Gambari, Chief of Staff to President Buhari dey make pipo tok.



On Monday tori from Abuja say burglars 'attempt to invade' di home of one powerful official inside Nigeria presidential palace.



Presido Buhari tok tok pesin Garba Shehu for tweet say "na foolish attempt by di burglars to gain access into di house of di chief of staff"



While moments before anoda aide of di president Bashir Ahmad call di report of di burglary 'Fake News' on twitter.



Dis na oda times wey burglars gain access to goment or royal houses across di world



Buckingham palace intruder for 1982- Dis na tori wey british pipo no go forget in a hurry after one man wey dem dey call Michael Fargan successfully break into palace of her royal highness Queen Elizabeth and gain access to her bedroom.



According to BBC, Michael 32 years of age at di time, scale fence and follow drain pipe to reach Queen Elizabeth bedroom without being noticed.



Di barefooted, father of five escape all di security guards and alarms to enter di Queen bedroom come ask her to give am cigarette, she raise alarm and one of her guards hold am until police come gbab am.



British prime minister's meeting office- According to BBC dis one happun for 2007 when serial burglar Obadiah Marius and im girlfriend break into No 70 Whitehall street for London close to offical residence of prime minister and wia cabinet meetings dey hold.



Di couple bin manipulate dia way to di cabinet meeting venue without going through di necessary checks especially di iron gate wey dey in place to protect di prime minister from bombers.



Police later arrest Obadiah and im girlfriend and dem charge dem under di serious organised crime and police act law for United Kingdom.



Bayelsa goment house burglary- Dis one happun for Nigeria in 2019 after burglars break into office of di deputy chief of staff to former Bayelsa govnor Seriake Dickson to steal money.



Confirming di tori to Channels at di time Mrs Ebizi Brown wey be di deputy chief staff for Bayelsa goment house say di burglars break into her office and dem steal N3.5M.



Di state police tok tok pesin at dat time also confam wetin happun adding that di burglars destroy di door to Mrs Brown office to gain access and also destroy di safe inside di office to steal di money.



