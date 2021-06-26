Rizespor Kulubu steps up chase for Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah

Sports News of Saturday, 26 June 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Turkish side Rizespor Kulubu ramped up their interest in Ghanaian midfielder Bernard Mensah.



Rizespor are among several clubs in contact with Mensah over a transfer, but the club have accelerated talks in recent days.



The 26-year-old ended a successful loan spell with Besiktas where he won the league and cup double, but the Black Eagles have refused to sign him permanently despite having the option.



Kayserispor, with whom he has a contract until 2022, have no intention of including him in their plans for the coming season.



As a result, Mensah is available on the market, with Rizespor looking likely to secure his services due to the club's seriousness compared to other suitors.



Mensah made 31 appearances for Besiktas last season, scoring four times to secure his first-ever career double.



Early this year, he shockingly quit the national team duty to focus on club football.



He moved to Turkey in 2018 and has since played for Kasimpasa and Kayserispor.