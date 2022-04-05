Right to Dream Academy graduates Kamaldeen and Adingra among the best performing U-21 players in the world

Sports News of Tuesday, 5 April 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Right to Dream Academy graduates of Kamaldeen Sulemana and Simon Adingra have been ranked among the best performing U-21 players in the world.



Sulemana is ranked 11th out of 100 whereas Adingra, who is an Ivorian but began his career with Right to Dream is placed 52nd.



The list was compiled by CIES Football Observatory.



Arsenal prodigy Bukayo Saka is rated as the best youngster with Mason Greenwood (Manchester United) and Patrick Wimmer (Arminia Bielefeld), Josko Gvardiol (RB Leipzig) and Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) completing the top five.



Among the players, the study does not only mention their pitch position, but also the role played within the team according to fifteen technical profile categories.



The latter are built from eleven game indicators collected by our partners InStat, covering eight different game areas as detailed in the 74th edition of the CIES Football Observatory Monthly Report: air defence, ground defence, recovery, distribution, take on, chance creation, air attack and shooting.



Sulemana currently plies his trade for French side Stade Rennes whereas Adingra plays for Nordjaelland in Denmark.