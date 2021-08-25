Right to Dream Academy appoint Ghanaian coach Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as head of football

Sports News of Wednesday, 25 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

The Right to Dream Academy, have appointed Ghanaian coach, Mas-Ud Didi Dramani as the head of football.



The former Black Princesses coach takes over the role after three years in Denmark, working as a member of the technical team of FC Nordsjaelland.



"Ghanaian football icon Didi Dramani has been appointed Head of Football at the renowned Right To Dream academy in Accra, following a three-year spell as Transitional Coach with the Right To Dream-owned Danish Superliga club, FC Nordsjælland," wrote the club in an official release.



"Dramani, who has previously coached the Ghana Women’s national team and the Ghana Men’s Under 20’s team, will return to his homeland to take up the new role with Right To Dream from 6th September. It will be his second spell of employment at the academy, following a period as a Coach Educator in 2010-2012.



"The appointment comes at a time of rapid expansion for Right To Dream, who will open a new Egypt academy in 2022 followed by a new pro women’s team. With further growth on the horizon for the innovative organisation, Dramani will return to Right To Dream’s birthplace to lead football development with boys and girls in Accra."



Meanwhile, managing director of the Academy in Ghana, Eddie Mensah, expressed delight in the return of the experienced football manager.



"We are delighted to have such a legendary son of the land return home to lead the next phase of football development in RTD Ghana. I look forward to working with Didi to continue the tradition of excellence that began here in Ghana," he said.



Dramani, now 55, has had a rich career to date. A former professional footballer turned Physical Education teacher, he first took to coaching with Guan United, the team he founded, who soared under his leadership as Head Coach. Having worked within the Ghana national team setup for men’s and women’s teams, he later led Ghana Women’s Under 17 team to bronze at the 2012 Women's Under-17 World Cup before winning consecutive league titles with Ghanian Premier League team Asante Kotoko.



Dramani is revered for the role he played in the unearthing of talents such as Mikkel Damsgaard (Denmark and Sampdoria), Mohamed Kudus (Ghana and Ajax), Mathias Jensen (Denmark and Brentford), Kamaldeen Sulemana (Ghana and Rennes) and more.