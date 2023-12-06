Richmond Tachie scoops Man of the Match award in Kaiserslautern's DFB Cup win over Nürnberg

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 December 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Richmond Tachie emerged as the standout player, earning the title of Man of the Match as FC Kaiserslautern secured a convincing 2-0 victory over FC Nürnberg in a DFB Cup clash on Tuesday night.



The win propels the Red Devils into the quarter-finals of the prestigious German tournament.



The talented Ghanaian striker, born in Germany, put Kaiserslautern ahead in the 75th minute of the game. The former Borussia Dortmund youth star displayed his clinical finishing to give his team a crucial lead in the encounter.



The excitement did not end there, as fellow German-born forward Ragnar Achie, returning from weeks out injured, extended Kaiserslautern's lead to 2-0 in the 78th minute.



Achie's goal came after an impressive one-two combination with the Man of the Match, Richmond Tachie.



With two goals in three cup games, Tachie has proven to be a key contributor to his team's success in the tournament.



Additionally, Tachie has found the back of the net twice in 13 appearances in the German 2 Bundesliga during the current campaign.