Richmond Lamptey slapped with 2 and half years ban over Ashgold match fixing scandal

Asante Kotoko playmaker, Richmond Lamptey, has been slapped with a two-year ban over match manipulation, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association [GFA] have announced on Monday.



Before his move to Kotoko, Lamptey was part of Inter Allies' team that lost 7-0 to AshantiGold SC in the matchday 34 games at the Obuasi Len Stadium.



An Allies player, Hashmin Musah, scored two own goals and later admitted his action was to spoil a bet placed on the said game.



Lamptey, 25, in accordance with Article 34.5(d)(i) of the Ghana Premier League Regulations have been banned for 2 years, 6 months from playing football.



The decision will take effect at the beginning of the 2022/23 Ghana football season.



Meanwhile, Ashantigold and Inter Allies have been demoted to Division Two for match manipulation.



