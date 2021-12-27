Richmond Lamptey/s solitary strike hands Kotoko victory over WAFA

Sports News of Monday, 27 December 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Coach Prosper Nartey Ogum showed his former side WAFA what they are missing as his side Kotoko inflicted a solitary 1-0 defeat on them in their match day ten clash at the Baba Yara Stadium.



The Porcupine Warriors who recorded a 2-1 win against Legon Cities last weekend needed a Richmond Lamptey strike to beat the Academy boys.



The former Inter Allies player shot from the inside of the box to condemn his former side to another defeat on the road.



Stephen Amankona headed wide from a corner kick as Kotoko started chasing the game on a strong footing. Justus Torsutsey shot from long range to catch Abalora off his line but his effort went wide.



Both teams played with great team chemistry but Asante Kotoko looked hungrier for the points in front of their home fans. Fabio Gama fed off a pass from Amakona in the 25th minute but the Brazilian shot wide to leave the score line unchanged.



The Warriors finally got their breakthrough in the 59th minute through Richmond Lamptey. The midfielder fed on Mfegue’s pass inside the box before firing home a rebound for the opener and the match winner. His first shot was blocked by the WAFA backline but scored full marks with the second effort.



Richmond Lamptey near scored his second of the day in the 79th minute but his effort was saved by the WAFA shot stopper Osei Kwadwo Bonsu.



George Mfegue was also on hand for the second goal but his shot wide as Asante Kotoko held on to win the game 1-0 – their second win on the spin to move to the top of the table with 20 points despite having a game in hand.