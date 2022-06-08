Richmond Boakye Yiadom to feature in Calcio Trade Ball all-star game

Sports News of Wednesday, 8 June 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Black Stars and Beitar Jerusalem striker Richmond Boakye Yiadom will play in the much publicised Calcio Trade Ball all-star game on Friday 17th June at the Accra Sports Stadium.



The former Juventus striker who now plies his trade in Israel will play for the African Stars who have featured or currently play in the Italian Serie A at the event.



Calcio Trade Ball which has now become an annual event was proposed and implemented by the famed ArthurLegacy Sports firm to celebrate the long-standing relationship between Ghana and Italy through football.



Nigeria and Napoli star Victor Osimhen is expected to also grace the occasion which will come off this weekend.



The three days event will be climaxed with a football match at the Accra Sports Stadium which will feature players on the stables of ArthurLegacy Sports and selected current and former Black Stars players.



Ghanaian players who play in the Italian Serie A such as Emmanuel Gyasi(Spezia), Caleb Ekuban (Genoa) Fiorentina midfielder (Alfred Duncan and Roma sensation Felix Afena-Gyan will all be in action.



This year's event is organized by The BAC Group.