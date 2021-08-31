Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's debut game for Beitar Jerusalem ends in defeat

Sports News of Tuesday, 31 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom's debut game for Israel giants Beitar Jerusalem ended in defeat against Hapoel Beer Sheva.



Beitar Jerusalem lost 2-0 at home to Hapoel Beer Sheva in the opening game of the Israeli Premier League.



Itay Shechter and Ramzi Safuri scored for the away side to clinch their first win of the season.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom was introduced into the game in the 53rd minute as he made his debut in the Israeli Premier League.



Edwin Gyasi started the game for Beitar Jerusalem and was substituted in the 77th minute.



The 28-year-old joined the club in the summer transfer window as a free agent after leaving Polish side Gornik.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has had several stints with clubs in Europe such as Red Star Belgrade, Juventus, Atlanta, Elche, Sassuolo, and Gornik.