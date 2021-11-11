Richmond Boakye Yiadom plays first Ghana match in four years

Sports News of Thursday, 11 November 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Richmond Boakye Yiadom featured for the first time in four years as Ghana dropped valuable points against Ethiopia in the 2022 World Cup qualifier.



The forward started the game and had two great scoring opportunities but couldn't convert as Black Stars drew 1-1 at the Orlando Stadium.



In the early minutes, his shot from close was saved and minutes to the halftime break he failed to hit the target from inside the box.



He was substituted after 61 minutes, making way for midfielder Mubarak Wakaso.



Yiadom had last played for Black Stars in November 2017 when he lasted 16 minutes in the 1-1 draw against Egypt in a 2018 World Cup qualifier.



Thursday’s result means that the Black Stars are in real danger of not making it to the World Cup for a second straight time, having missed out on Russia three years ago.



Should South Africa beat Zimbabwe later today, then Ghana will need a big win against the former to progress to the next stage of the qualifiers.