Richmond Boakye Yiadom impresses on Lamia Fc debut against Asteras Tripolis

Sports News of Sunday, 4 September 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana forward Richmond Boakye Yiadom made his debut for Greek side Lamia FC against Asteras Tripolis in the Super League on Saturday.



The 29-year-old joined the Greek side as a free agent after leaving Israeli top flight side Beitar Jerusalem.



Boakye Yiadom came on as a substitute in the 62nd minute to help Lamia chase for a win but they were held at home by Asteras Tripolis.



The former Red Star Belgrade star was impressive on his debut as he was rated 6.9 by football performance app FotMob after the game.



Boakye Yiadom who has played for a host of clubs in Europe is expected to help Lamia compete for trophies this season.



The Ghana international has had stints with Juventus, Atlanta, Red Star Belgrade, Elche, Beitar Jerusalem among others.