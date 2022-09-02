Richmond Boakye Yiadom criticises Kudus Mohammed for boycotting training to force move to Everton

Sports News of Friday, 2 September 2022

Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has chastised Mohammed Kudus for boycotting training in his attempt to force a move away from Ajax.



Kudus reportedly did not show up for a training session a day before transfer deadline day in his attempt to force a move to Everton.



In an interview with JoySports, the former Red Star Belgrade star implied that Kudus should have adopted the right means in order to escape punishment if the transfer falls through.



“If you are playing and you want to leave, you have to leave the right way. Should you not get the move, the club can decide to punish you by putting you on the sidelines,” he said.



Despite reaching an agreement with the English side on personal terms, Ajax refused to sell the Ghanaian in the final hours before the window closed on September 2, 2022.



After the transfer fell through, the 22-year-old could face sanctions for missing training.



Kudus Mohammed, who is currently struggling for playing time at Ajax, is now forced to compete for playing time at the club.





