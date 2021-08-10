Richmond Boakye-Yiadom arrives in Israeli to begin Beitar Jerusalem career

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom arrived in Israel on Monday to start his career with Israeli side Beitar Jerusalem.



After arriving in Israel, he will undergo mandatory quarantine for some days before he can begin to train with the rest of his teammates



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom completed a transfer to Israeli topflight side Beitar Jerusalem this summer as a free agent on 20th July,2021, after passing his medical examination and agreeing personal terms.



The former Red Star Belgrade striker had a short stint with Polish side Gornik Zabreze that lasted for six months after which he departed the club.



The 28 year old striker signed a one year deal with an option to renew by a further year if he should impress his new side.



Without an transfer fee involved in the transfer the player is set to rake in a huge signing on fee and salary from his new club since he joined as a free agent.



"Beitar Jerusalem is pleased to announce the signing of the offensive striker Richmond Boakye, who signed with the team for one season with an option for another season," the club said in a statement.



He is the second Ghanaian player to join the Israeli giants after compatriot Edwin Gyasi signed some weeks ago.



Boakye becomes the second Ghanaian to join Beitar Jerusalem this summer after his international team-mates Ewdin Gyasi who joined the club two weeks ago.



Richmond Boakye-Yiadom first joined the Serbian champions Red Star Belgarde in 2017 on loan and scored an impressive 16 goals in 19 games in all competitions.



After an impressive season a lucrative deal from Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Sunning came in before the Ghanaian striker left but things did not go well for the Ghanaian striker in China.



On 31 August 2018, Boakye signed a new 2.5-year contract with an optional one-year extension for Red Star in a €2.5 million transfer, just six months after the transfer to Jiangsu Suning.



Boakye contributed to Red Star's 2018-19 UEFA Champions League campaign, as the team qualified to the group stage for the first time after 27 years.



He made 104 appearances and scored 60 goals in all competitions for the Serbian giants.



The nomadic player has in the past played for Chinese side Jiangsu Sunning, Genoa, Elche, Juventus , Roda JC, Latina, Sassuolo among others



He has been capped 14 times by Ghana scoring six goals.