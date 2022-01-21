Richmond Boakye-Yiadom apologizes to Ghanaians after early AFCON exit

Sports News of Friday, 21 January 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Black Stars forward, Richmond Boakye-Yiadom has apologized to Ghanaian fans after the team’s early exit from the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon.



The four-time AFCON champions were kicked out of the competition after losing to debutants Comoros Island in the final group game played in Garoua on Tuesday.



The Beitar Jerusalem forward scored in that 3-2 defeat to Comoros after coming on as a substitute.



The former Red Star Belgrade striker in a post on his social media page has apologized to Ghanaians after the painful exit in the group stages.



“It breaks my heart, we couldn’t live up to expectations at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations. There is no excuse for our failure. We ask Ghanaians to forgive us and we will surely bounce back”, Boakye Yiadom said in a post.



The 28-year-old scored his first goal in the tournament for the Black Stars in the game against Comoros.



Boakye Yiadom made the squad for the 2013 AFCON in South Africa but was unable to play in the competition after picking up an injury in Ghana’s last preparatory game ahead of the tournament.