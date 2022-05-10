Richmond Antwi opens his Phoenix Rising account in win over San Antonio

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022
Source: ghanaguardian.com
Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi was on the scoresheet for his USL side Phoenix Rising FC in a match against San Antonio on Sunday.
The striker scored hos first goal for the American side since joining after departing Legon Cities as a free agent.
He was brought on as a second half substitute in the 69th minute as replacement for Marcus Epps with his team with a comfortable 2-0 lead.
First half goals from Greg Hurst had given the home side a deserving two goal lead before the Ghanaian put the icing on the cake.
He raced onto a through pass and run the entire length of the pitch before rounding the goalkeeper to score in added time.
Watch Richmond Antwi’s goal in the video below:
https://twitter.com/PHXRisingFC/status/1523432252419362819— (@PHXRisingFC)