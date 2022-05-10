You are here: HomeSports2022 05 10Article 1533923

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Richmond Antwi opens his Phoenix Rising account in win over San Antonio

Richmond Antwi  Richmond Antwi 

Ghanaian striker Richmond Antwi  was on the scoresheet for his USL side Phoenix Rising FC in a match against San Antonio on Sunday.

The striker scored hos first goal for the American side since joining after departing Legon Cities as a free agent.

He was brought on as a second half substitute in the 69th minute as replacement for Marcus Epps with his team with a comfortable 2-0 lead.

First half goals from Greg Hurst had given the home side a deserving two goal lead before the Ghanaian put the icing on the cake.

He raced onto a through pass and run the entire length of the pitch before rounding the goalkeeper to score in added time.

Watch Richmond Antwi’s goal in the video below:


