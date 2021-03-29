Richard Okorogheye: Di University student with sickle cell wey don lost for one week

BBC Pidgin of Monday, 29 March 2021
Source: bbc.com
Police for London don say dem dey fear for 19 year old Richard Okorogheye wey di parents don dey find since last week Monday.
Di Oxford Brookes University student bin don tell im parents say school and staying indoors bin dey very hard for am.
Di Met Police Chief Inspector Calare McCarthy for di Central West Command Unit tok say "our officers dey work taya to find Richard, we dey use all di investigate opportunities wey dem get as dem dey follow witnesses tok and dey follow CCTV."
Richard mama, Evidence Joel tok say she believe pesin bin groom am from di internet and don kidnap an.
While im papa, Nelson Okorogheye bin hala say police no quick-quick ansa dem, wen dem first announce say dia pikin don lost.
Officers are renewing appeals for help as they continue work to trace missing 19-year-old Richard Okorogheye.— Kensington & Chelsea Police (@MPSKenChel) March 28, 2021
Richard is a student at #Oxford Uni. He left his family home in the Ladbroke Grove area on 22 March. If you may have seen him, please call us.https://t.co/fBtLceYmWr