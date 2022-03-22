Richard Ofori to fight in training to regain starting Black Stars role following return to squad

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Goalkeeper, Richard Ofori is required to fight for his starting role in the Black Stars following his return to Ghana’s squad for the playoff of the African qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup.



The goalkeeper prior to the 2021 TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations Tournament picked up an injury and hence had to be left out of the squad.



Fortunately, he is now back to full fitness at his club Orlando Pirates and before the international break had the chance to play in a few matches.



Due to his experience, he has been recalled by Ghana to help the Black Stars in the clash against Nigeria in the final round of the African qualifiers for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



On his return to the squad, Richard Ofori is met by new faces in the goalkeeping department.



He is not only competing with Lawrence Ati-Zigi and Abdul Manaf Nurudeen but must now fight for the starting role with England-based Joseph Wollacott.



The first leg of the meeting between Ghana and Nigeria will be played on Friday, March 25, 2022, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.