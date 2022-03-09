Richard Ofori set to join Ghana squad for Nigeria game

Sports News of Wednesday, 9 March 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghana have been boosted ahead of the 2022 World Cup playoff as number one goalkeeper Richard Ofori has regained fitness and is set to join the team.



Ofori has recovered fully from the injury that kept him out of action for almost six months and will be included in Otto Addo's squad for the two crucial games this month.



The 28-year-old had been sidelined since September 2021 when he injured himself during a World Cup qualifying match against South Africa in Johannesburg.



The injury forced him to miss the Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this year in Cameroon.



However, Ghanasoccernet.com can exclusively reveal that the Orlando Pirates has been given medical clearance to return to action. He has been spotted in group training and may be given some minutes before joining Black Stars.



In his absence, England-based Jojo Wollacott assumed the role as first-choice goalkeeper, but he wasn’t convincing especially at the Afcon as Black Stars suffered a shock first-round exit.



Ofori’s return means Wollacott will be relegated to the bench.



Ofori is the second assistant captain of the team and has been the first choice since February 2017.